Rethinking International Orders in Light of COVID-19

Mail service to China, Hong Kong, and Italy have been disrupted due to coronavirus, and more Posts around the world are suspending proof-of-delivery requirements, while some are warning of delays. In light of the potential impact on their businesses, online sellers may wish to reevaluate their international shipping policies.

The USPS issued an advisory on Monday updating mailers on “International Mail Service Disruptions Due to COVID-19.”

Australia Post advised USPS that written proof of delivery for inbound items is suspended until further notice.

Austrian Post warned of significant delays in the delivery of all inbound mail until April 14 or until regulatory measures are lifted.

In the Netherlands, PostNL advised that all letter-post, parcel-post and EMS items requiring signature on delivery would no longer be signed at the time of delivery. “For these items, the mail carrier will ask the recipient for the last three digits of the recipient’s ID reference number, and this information will be entered by the carrier in the signature field on their handheld device. This temporary measure will be effective until further notice.”

The DMM Advisory named other countries reporting disruptions due to the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak in Monday’s update, including Cyprus, El Salvador, Lithuania, and Saudi Arabia.

The USPS said service disruptions affect Priority Mail Express International (PMEI), Priority Mail International (PMI), First-Class Mail International (FCMI), First-Class Package International Service (FCPIS), International Priority Airmail (IPA), International Surface Air Lift (ISAL), and M-Bag items.

You can also use the tool on the USPS website to learn more about international mail service alerts by location.