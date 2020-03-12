eBay Vows Seller Protection in Event of COVID-19 Disruption

eBay told sellers they were its priority amid the COVID-19 outbreak and said it would offer protection to those impacted by any service interruptions as a result of the outbreak. Presumably that includes any shipping disruptions, which have already occurred in some parts of the world – in parts of Italy last month, for example.

eBay SVP and General Manager of eBay North America Jordan Sweetnam posted the message on the seller announcement board with an update on the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak.

Not surprisingly, he asked sellers to keep buyers informed if there were any expected delays. One of the more interesting pieces of advice: he wrote, “Physical stores may see a decline in traffic during the outbreak, so if you have a brick-and-mortar store, let customers know that they can always shop your inventory on eBay.”

eBay announcement follows:

A health crisis like the COVID-19 outbreak presents unexpected and unprecedented challenges for businesses, both small and large. We’re monitoring the situation closely and, along with the safety of our employees, our top priority is our sellers.

In an effort to protect our employees throughout this event, people from some offices globally have been working remotely from home where appropriate or required by government agencies. That said, normal work continues— seller tools are still available, and employees are working every day in service to our community.

In supporting our sellers, we will stay in close contact with our service carriers and will extend seller protections should services become interrupted. In the meantime, here are some ways you can take care of your health and business right now:

Stay safe. Stay informed.

The health and safety of you and your community is most important. Stay up to date and informed on ways to protect your health and others at official sources like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), World Health Organization (WHO), and your local health department.

Partner with your customers.

As always, let your buyers know if there may be delays getting your items out the door. Use social media to let your regular shoppers and followers know, and turn on vacation mode to alert potential buyers if you can’t get your shipments out the door on time.

We will monitor the situation with shipping service providers and, as always, if there are interruptions in service, we will protect you.

Stay connected with us and the eBay community.

Your fellow eBay sellers are more than just a resource for improving and growing your business. They’re also a link to the world around you, and your online connections are now becoming even more important.

With over 8 million members, the eBay Community offers real-time advice across thousands of discussion threads, forums, groups, and regular Community Chat hours. We’ll be staying connected with you through the boards and listening to your feedback.

We are providing sellers who host in-person Community Events with resources to run these events online. If you are a member of a Community Group and are not comfortable joining an upcoming Community Event in person, ask the host to consider holding a virtual event.

You can also connect with fellow sellers through social media. Follow eBay for Business on Facebook, and seek out other online groups passionate about selling.

Direct brick-and-mortar customers online.

Physical stores may see a decline in traffic during the outbreak, so if you have a brick-and-mortar store, let customers know that they can always shop your inventory on eBay.

Again, the health of you and those in your community is most important. Stay safe and, as always, thank you for selling on eBay.

Jordan Sweetnam

SVP and General Manager, North America

SOURCE: eBay Announcement Board Post