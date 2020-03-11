eBay Australia Alters Free-Shipping Program

eBay is making changes to its free-shipping program in Australia to make the program more competitive, but the move requires sellers to update their listings in order to retain their eBay Plus badges.

eBay Australia officially launched the eBay Plus shopping membership program in 2018, which mimics Amazon Prime.

eBay informed sellers that begging April 1, sellers must provide an express postage option and offer 0-1 day handling time. eBay explained:

“eBay Plus members in metro areas will be automatically upgraded to free express delivery on eBay Plus listings. To support sellers who are providing this top level of service, eBay will fund up to $4 of the express postage upgrade cost on these orders. We’ll apply the contribution automatically at the point of transaction, and for a lot of sellers this will cover the cost of the express upgrade.”

eBay said it would apply the $4 contribution automatically at the point of transaction, stating that for a lot of sellers, the $4 would cover the cost of the express upgrade.

Sellers will need to meet both new and existing eBay Plus criteria for their listings to gain or retain the eBay Plus badge, the company wrote. “These new requirements ensure we’re helping you meet retail standards and continuing to bring buyers to you.”

eBay Australia also announced it was updating its User Agreement, which will take effect on April 1, 2020.