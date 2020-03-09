Amazon Invites Sellers to Mexico Hot Sale 2020

Amazon invited sellers to participate in Hot Sale 2020, Mexico’s second largest sales event that “could help you boost your business.”

“Hot sale is a Mexican exclusive sales event that could help you increase your sales,” Amazon wrote in its invitation. “In order to make the most out of it, we suggest you to start preparing your inventory shipments using FBA in Mexico and sell to Mexican customers.”

Amazon told sellers they must ensure their inventory arrives at its Mexico fulfillment centers in order to be received by April 26 to May 2.

Amazon’s Hot Sale event takes place on its Mexican marketplace on May 25 to 29, 2020.

It advised sellers that it can take up to 8 weeks to get inventory to its local fulfillment centers. “Be sure you send the right amount of inventory to fulfill your customer’s requests – the Restock Inventory Tool can be of great help,” it advised.

Finally, Amazon advised sellers to check to see if there were any recommendations for their products on their deals dashboard.