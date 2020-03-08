New Calculator Helps eBay Sellers Price for Profitability

3Dsellers launched a new tool that allows eBay sellers to optimize their product pricing. The tool calculates eBay fees and factors other costs to help sellers determine each item’s profit margin.

3Dsellers cofounder and CEO Avi Assa said many online merchants end up with lower profits than expected due to miscalculations of fees, which often include eBay listing upgrades, PayPal commissions, shipping, and promotions.

“This often results in mandatory business strategy adjustments, customer volume loss, and even account suspensions,” he said.

The calculator allows sellers to enter their item cost, shipping, PayPal fees, eBay store subscription discounts, top-rated seller plus discount, a second category with fee caps, bold title, subtitle, gallery plus, eBay promotion rate and more.

Sellers can have the calculator recommend a price based on a desired profit amount (fixed profit or margin), or they set their own sales price and see fees and profits.

The company described the tool as follows:

“3Dsellers’ eBay calculator includes a detailed fee breakdown and profit overview. It provides sellers with a net profit amount, as well as a break-even price. This calculator provides these calculations whether a seller sets their own price or if the calculator suggests a price. Listing category, the second category, eBay’s Top Selling discounts, and Below Average Status fees are also included in the calculation fields for additional accuracy. Underneath the 3Dsellers eBay fee calculator, sellers can also have access to basic information graphs regarding eBay category listing fees and listing marketing upgrades.”

The calculator is available to all eBay sellers at no charge – they do not have to subscribe to 3Dsellers for access to the tool.

You can find the free eBay tool on the 3dsellers.com website, and it posted an explanatory video on YouTube.