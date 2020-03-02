Amazon Fulfillment Service Lowers MCF Fees

Amazon is lowering Multi-Channel Fulfillment (MCF) fees, it announced on Monday. Similar to FBA, merchants use MCF to have Amazon fulfill orders that come from channels outside of the Amazon marketplace – for example, from the merchant’s own website – you can learn more about MCF on the Amazon.com website.

Sellers were pleased, though a few sounded wary, noting Amazon had just increased some fees last month. One seller hoped the company would return to using unbranded packaging for orders that originate outside of Amazon.

Sellers can find the new MCF rates that take effect next month on this page on Amazon Seller Central.

Amazon provided examples of how the new fees would impact various products. For example, a tablet case with a shipping weight of 9 ounces currently incurs a fee of $5.85 for standard shipping; on April 1st, that will drop to $4.95.

Expedited rates are also changing, but priority rates are not.

Amazon’s announcement follows:

Update to US Amazon Multi-Channel Fulfillment fees – Effective April 1, 2020

We are pleased to announce that we are lowering Multi-Channel Fulfillment (MCF) fees.

On April 1, 2020, we will reduce rates for expedited 2-day shipping (up to 30%, depending on size tier), reduce rates for standard shipping, and introduce new size tiers for standard and expedited shipping.

Priority next-day shipping rates will remain the same, and MCF will continue to offer discounted rates for multi-unit orders.

For complete details, visit 2020 US Multi-channel Fulfillment fee changes.

