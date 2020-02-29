A Guide to Six Peak Online Shopping Days in 2020

Are you preparing now for the next spike in online shopping? A new guide indicates you have about 6 weeks to plan promotions for Mother’s Day.

Six events will trigger spikes in online shopping in 2020, and DHL eCommerce Solutions published a guide to help online merchants prepare. CEO Lee Spratt explained the almanac helps merchants know the best time to ramp up their promotions and ship their lightweight parcels on time.

In its first E-Tailers Almanac, DHL eCommerce Solutions lists the following Optimal Parcel Promotion Periods for 2020:

Mother’s Day: April 10 – May 17

Amazon Prime Day: June 13 – July 21

Black Friday: October 26 – December 4

Back-to-School: July 27 – September 14

Cyber Monday: October 30 – December 7

Christmas: November 23 – December 31

The E-tailers’ Almanac also includes four trends DHL eCommerce Solutions identified based on merchant customer feedback and developments within its 19 US distribution centers.

To of the market trends the company identified include:

Multi-carrier approach gaining popularity . Merchants select multiple carriers based on various criteria, such as lightweight versus heavy weight packages, regional versus national shipments or cross border versus domestic shipments.

. Merchants select multiple carriers based on various criteria, such as lightweight versus heavy weight packages, regional versus national shipments or cross border versus domestic shipments. Day certainty trumps speed. Based on online merchant customer feedback, DHL eCommerce Solutions found many are willing to forego the fastest shipping option in return for accuracy and day-definite shipment options with the ability to use web tracking.

The guide goes on to explain, “DHL eCommerce Solutions’ data and feedback has revealed customer demand for expected date of delivery as opposed to delivery date ranges (e.g. 2-8 day windows) has significantly increased.”

You can find the announcement with a link to download the E-tailer’s Almanac on DHL’s Logistics.dhl website.