eBay Issues Alert on Coronavirus

eBay issued an alert about the Coronavirus COVID-19, advising sellers of policies around listing practices. It warned sellers about making health claims involving the products they sell; and it warned them against price gouging and keyword spamming. (See Wikipedia on price gouging.)

COVID-19 (Coronavirus) – Important reminder about our listing policies

Considering the global developments associated with Covid-19 (Coronavirus) and our dedication to delivering a safe and trusted marketplace, we would like to remind you of eBay’s Listing Policies:

Health claims and misuse of keywords: titles and item descriptions containing health claims and misusing terms such as “Coronavirus”, “Covid-19”, ‘Virus”, “epidemic” are prohibited.

Inflated prices over market value: listings that attempt to profit from tragedies and disasters (such as the Coronavirus outbreak) are prohibited.

eBay requests that all sellers who have live listings offering items such as face masks, hand sanitizer gel or wipes, etc., review their listings and make sure that they comply with eBay listing policies.

Activity that doesn’t follow eBay listing policies could result in a range of actions, such as eBay ending or canceling your relevant listings, hiding or demoting all listings from search results, lowering your seller rating, enforcing buying or selling restrictions, or suspending your account.

To learn more about the policies and make sure your listings are compliant, we invite you to read our three most relevant policies on this topic: Prescription and over-the-counter drugs policy, Disaster and Tragedy policy, Search manipulation policy.

Our thoughts are with all those affected by Coronavirus.

