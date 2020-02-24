Sponsored Link
Email This Post Email This Post

eBay Confirms Spring Seller Update Coming Wednesday

Ina Steiner
eBay
eBay Confirms Spring Seller Update Coming Wednesday

eBay will announce the 2020 Spring Seller Update on Wednesday.

Today’s announcement about the spring release follows:

“Our next Seller Update is on its way and we’re giving you a heads-up to help you plan your week ahead. The 2020 Spring Seller Update will be announced on Wednesday, February 26, so please plan to set aside some time to read all the details.

“eBay experts will also be on hand to answer your questions on The eBay Community. They will also discuss the 2020 Spring Seller Update on the eBay for Business podcast the week following the Seller Update.

“Don’t forget our first ever Seller Town Hall is happening tomorrow at 11am PT. Join us for the live, virtual event where eBay executives, Jordan, Marni and Harry will discuss 2020 plans and answers top questions from sellers. A not to miss event.

“As always, thank you for selling on eBay.”

SOURCE: eBay Announcement

Ina Steiner on EmailIna Steiner on LinkedinIna Steiner on Twitter
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner is co-founder and Editor of EcommerceBytes and has been reporting on ecommerce since 1999. She's a widely cited authority on marketplace selling and is author of "Turn eBay Data Into Dollars" (McGraw-Hill 2006). Her blog was featured in the book, "Blogging Heroes" (Wiley 2008). Follow her on Twitter at @ecommercebytes and send news tips to ina@ecommercebytes.com.

Leave a Reply