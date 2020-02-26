eBay Announces Spring Seller Update 2020, UA Changes

eBay announced the Spring Seller Update on Wednesday and changes to its User Agreement. The company cancelled today’s weekly chat session and instead, moderators will be answering questions in the forums today through 7:30 pm EST.
eBay announcement follows:
Your Spring Seller Update is here.
In our 2020 Spring Seller Update, we’re introducing new Seller Hub features, a new international shipping service, a self-service resource that lets you conveniently manage refunds, returns, and other common selling issues, and giving you the news on the global expansion of payments services.
We’re also introducing new opportunities to improve your conversion, including a new photo editing feature to clean up backgrounds, the ability to offer volume pricing discounts to buyers, and enhancements to the “Offers to buyers” feature.
See all updates here and join the conversation here to ask the eBay team questions between 8:00 am and 4:30 pm Pacific about the updates.
Updates to how you list
- New category changes
- New item specifics features
- New Multi-User Account Access to see orders
- Volume pricing for non-Store subscribers
- Photo editing for instant white backgrounds
- New Terapeak features in Seller Hub and Terapeak.com deactivation
Updates to how you ship
- Send packages to international buyers with eBay international standard delivery
- FedEx 2Day rate reduction
- New notification of missing item location ZIP Codes
Updates to how you promote your inventory
- New “Offers to buyers” enhancements
Updates to how you service your customers
- Manage common selling issues with Seller Help
- Updates to handling returns and cases
- New protections against buyers you previously blocked
Updates to how you manage your financials
- New features available to sellers who are in managed payments
- Managed payments continue to expand globally
- Managed payments for sellers with existing PPWC business loans
Updates to your user agreement
- eBay intends to manage payments for more sellers in more markets in the near future
- Clarification of which user agreement applies when you buy or sell in other countries
- Know when we hold or restrict seller funds
Seller Updates are an important communication channel between eBay and the selling community. We’d appreciate your feedback on this update. Please click here (links to SurveyMonkey) to respond to our 5-question survey.
As always, thank you for selling on eBay.
SOURCE: eBay Announcement
One thought on “eBay Announces Spring Seller Update 2020, UA Changes”
pretty much a bunch of nothing…..