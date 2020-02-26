eBay Announces Spring Seller Update 2020, UA Changes

eBay announced the Spring Seller Update on Wednesday and changes to its User Agreement. The company cancelled today’s weekly chat session and instead, moderators will be answering questions in the forums today through 7:30 pm EST.

eBay announcement follows:

Your Spring Seller Update is here.

In our 2020 Spring Seller Update, we’re introducing new Seller Hub features, a new international shipping service, a self-service resource that lets you conveniently manage refunds, returns, and other common selling issues, and giving you the news on the global expansion of payments services.

We’re also introducing new opportunities to improve your conversion, including a new photo editing feature to clean up backgrounds, the ability to offer volume pricing discounts to buyers, and enhancements to the “Offers to buyers” feature.

See all updates here and join the conversation here to ask the eBay team questions between 8:00 am and 4:30 pm Pacific about the updates.

Updates to how you list

New category changes

New item specifics features

New Multi-User Account Access to see orders

Volume pricing for non-Store subscribers

Photo editing for instant white backgrounds

New Terapeak features in Seller Hub and Terapeak.com deactivation

Updates to how you ship

Send packages to international buyers with eBay international standard delivery

FedEx 2Day rate reduction

New notification of missing item location ZIP Codes

Updates to how you promote your inventory

New “Offers to buyers” enhancements

Updates to how you service your customers

Manage common selling issues with Seller Help

Updates to handling returns and cases

New protections against buyers you previously blocked

Updates to how you manage your financials

New features available to sellers who are in managed payments

Managed payments continue to expand globally

Managed payments for sellers with existing PPWC business loans

Updates to your user agreement

eBay intends to manage payments for more sellers in more markets in the near future

Clarification of which user agreement applies when you buy or sell in other countries

Know when we hold or restrict seller funds

Seller Updates are an important communication channel between eBay and the selling community. We’d appreciate your feedback on this update. Please click here (links to SurveyMonkey) to respond to our 5-question survey.

As always, thank you for selling on eBay.

SOURCE: eBay Announcement