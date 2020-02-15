From the Editor – February 15, 2020

The sellers have spoken! The results of the 2020 Sellers Choice Awards are in. As they do every year, sellers described the challenges the face on each of the platforms on which they sell. Thanks to everyone for taking the time to weigh in – the comments are fascinating and can only be described as the good, the bad, and the ugly.

While marketplaces may have avid fans, many sellers have a love-hate relationship on the platforms on which they sell.

eBay and Amazon reported their fourth-quarter earnings in January, which includes the all-important holiday shopping season. You’ll have to wait until next week to learn how Etsy fared.

Also next week, eBay is holding a Town Hall event where three executives will field questions. While it’s pitched as a Town Hall, sellers must submit their questions in advance (by Thursday), and it is a chat session, not a webcast.

