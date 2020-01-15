eBay Lauded for Its Fight Against Fakes

A European company that offers services to brands in their efforts to combat counterfeit goods granted eBay an award for its cooperation with rights holders to address the sale of fakes.

eBay announced the news of the REACT award on the eBay Main Street government relations website on Tuesday as follows:

eBay Wins Prestigious Anti-counterfeiting Award

During the recent REACT APAC annual conference in Hanoi, eBay received an award for our cooperation with rights holders to address the sale of counterfeit products and our proactive efforts towards brand protection.

REACT is a monitoring agency based in Europe that represents top brands by investigating and reporting online and offline counterfeiting activities. The award was accepted by Stephen Man, VP of eBay Legal for APAC (Asia Pacific).

This award is in recognition of eBay’s cooperation with top brands in the fight against counterfeits.

eBay has worked with REACT on a global basis for many years and we are quite proud of the collaborative work done in this area. We would like to thank REACT for this honor.

You can find a list of the brands who are members of REACT on the React.org website.

You can find eBay’s announcement on this page of eBayMainStreet.com.