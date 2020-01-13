eBay Sneaker Obsession Prompts Today’s 6-Hour Flash Sale

eBay is running a flash sale on sneakers today, January 13th. The 6-hour sales offers shoppers 20% off eligible a single pair of athletic shoes of $200 or more, with a maximum discount of $100.

eBay announced the sale on Twitter, where it wrote, “6-hr FLASH sale! From 8am PST – 2pm PST, shop this exclusive sale only for eBay fans. Code: PHATKICKS. Must be a registered eBay user. Offer is for a single pair. US and Canada only. Get your grail”

eBay seems obsessed with high-priced sneakers these days. Last month, it eliminated selling fees on any sneakers sold at $100 or more – be sure to read the details on the Athletic Shoes Fee FAQs page on eBay.com.

And shoppers should be sure to read the terms of today’s flash sale, which ends at 5 pm Eastern. It’s also interesting to read the comments on eBay’s tweet announcing the sale.