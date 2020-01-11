Sellers Choice 2020: Your Chance to Rate the Marketplaces

Sellers have selected the top ten marketplaces they wish to rate in the annual Sellers Choice Award, and the 2020 polls are now open!

Online marketplaces require sellers to adhere to strict performance standards. With Sellers Choice, sellers turn the tables, and once a year they provide marketplaces with detailed feedback about whether they are meeting sellers’ needs and which areas need improvement.

Sellers also share ideas to let colleagues know about venues on which they may not be selling, sparking ideas for which venues to try and what pitfalls to avoid.

This is the eleventh year of Sellers Choice, and we thank you for taking the time to nominate your top platforms – now it’s time to rate them.

You can find this year’s ten top-nominated marketplaces by visiting the survey page on SurveyMonkey.com, and we encourage you to spread the word. Results will appear in the February issue of EcommerceBytes Update.