eBay Primes Consumer-Selling Pump a Week before Christmas

Nearly a week before Christmas, eBay is getting consumers ready to sell their unwanted holiday gifts and other items so they can “start the New Year with extra cash” – perhaps so they can get the gifts they really wanted.

Many of this year’s top selling products can even bring in close to the same amount as their retail value when sold on the marketplace, eBay promised.

Among the most popular selling items on eBay are a Nintendo Switch, Hatchimal, and the iPhone 11 Pro, it reported:

“eBay tapped into holiday sales data from 2018 and 2019 to determine the trending items across a variety of categories and their average selling prices. The iPhone 11 Pro is the most popular tech gadget on eBay, being nearly 60% more popular than the iPhone 11. And although the Monopoly board game was eBay’s top selling toy last holiday season – Fortnite Monopoly and Monopoly for Millennials secured the top two spots – Hatchimals beat Monopoly for most popular toy in 2019.”

Marni Levine, eBay’s Vice President of Seller Operations and Engagement, said in eBay’s announcement on Thursday, “This year, hot tech, toys and sneakers are what’s in-demand – happy listing!”

Other top categories include health and beauty, sports memorabilia, comics, computer accessories, golf, and parts and accessories.

eBay linked to this landing page so sellers and would-be sellers could learn more about what’s trending in eBay selling, including a list of items that are “Selling at Above-Retail Prices.”

Check out the full announcement on the eBay corporate blog.