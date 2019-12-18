USPS to Deliver 28 Million Packages a Day This Week

The US Postal Service said it expects to deliver 28 million packages a day this week, making it the busiest mailing and shipping week of the year.

The Postal Service expects to process and deliver nearly 2.5 billion pieces of mail, including packages, this week alone.

Overall, the Postal Service anticipates delivering 800 million packages between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day.

For its online website, the busiest day was predicted to be Monday, with over 8.5 million visitors expected to visit usps.com. It expected an estimated 400,000 consumers would use the Click-N-Ship feature and other online services on Monday to print shipping labels, purchase postage, order free Priority Mail boxes, and request free next-day Package Pickup.

The agency also issued a reminder in this week’s announcement that mail carriers will deliver Priority Mail Express packages for an additional fee on Christmas Day in select locations.

Sponsored Link