Walmart Marketplace Sellers Can Apply to Sell In-Store

Walmart invited Marketplace sellers to apply for a chance to sell their items in Walmart stores and Sam’s Clubs through its 10th annual Open Call event.

Sellers can pitch their products through the program for a chance to be featured in stores. Walmart Marketplace sellers get priority consideration and must apply by August 18. Open Call 2023 takes place October 24 – 25. The retailer explained:

“Walmart is looking for small businesses and U.S. manufacturers that have new and innovative shelf-ready items at the great value that meet the needs of our customers and members. If your product is made, grown or assembled in the U.S. and you want the chance to pitch your products at Open Call 2023. Register now through August 18, 2023. This year’s event will be hybrid, offering virtual and in-person options.”

Walmart Open Call 2023 is powered by ECRM Connect and RangeMe, a product discovery and sourcing platform.

The Open Call product pitches are 30-minute one-one-one meetings to secure deals ranging from a handful of local stores to supplying hundreds of stores and Sam’s Clubs as well as Walmart.com and Walmart Marketplace, the retailer explained.

“In addition to the pitch meetings, the one-day program includes a series of breakout sessions designed to inform, empower and encourage business owners of all sizes. Many of the sessions are open to the general public virtually making the program accessible to more businesses and convenient for them to participate regardless of location.”

The Walmart Open Call FAQs provide more information, including excluded categories such as media (Books, Movies, Music).