eBay Fights Proposed ‘Country of Origin’ Regulations that Would Impact Online Sellers

How many times have you tried to find out where an item was manufactured when shopping online? A bipartisan group of lawmakers introduced a bill in May called the Country of Origin Labeling (COOL) Online Act, “which would ensure that all goods sold online list their country-of-origin to protect Americans’ right to know where the products they buy are made, and to promote American-made goods for online shoppers.”

While informative for shoppers, it would impose new regulations on online sellers, with penalties for non-compliance.

eBay’s Government Relations department sent an email to sellers enrolled in its Main Street program on Tuesday asking them to reach out to their Senators and request that they oppose the measure:

Congress is considering a new law that would place new burdens on online sellers. The COOL Online Act would take complicated Country of Origin Labeling (COOL) requirements that were written for foreign manufacturers and force them on Americans selling online.

These requirements come with potentially hefty fines for every violation, even when it is the responsibility of manufacturers to ensure that products are properly marked.

Make your voice heard, and tell your Senators to oppose COOL for online sellers.

Some excerpts from the Senate website describing the COOL Online Act include follow below:

“The COOL Online Act would require products sold online to include in the product description information about the product’s country of origin and the seller’s principal place of business.”

“The legislation simply extends currently existing county-of-origin labeling requirements that already apply to imported products—to those same products when sold online.”

“The Federal Trade Commission is directed to enforce violations as an unfair or deceptive practice, though a safe harbor is provided to retailers who rely on country-of-origin information provided by a third-party manufacturer, importer, or distributor.”

The page also explains the exemption for small sellers and for used goods:

“Used articles, food products, and prescription drugs are exempt as are small sellers (with annual sales under $20,000 and fewer than 200 sales).”

eBayMainStreet.com offers a template for sellers who wish to contact their senators.