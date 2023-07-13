Etsy Appeals to Bargain Hunters as It Expands Offers to Handmade

Etsy is expanding its Make an Offer feature so shoppers can look for bargains not only for vintage goods, but handmade goods as well. The feature is being met with mixed reviews by sellers, but in Wednesday’s announcement, Etsy said the feature was optional. The company called it a “work in progress” and noted it was not yet available to all sellers.

Sellers first noticed Etsy testing Make an Offer in January, and the company announced it was testing the feature on vintage goods in March.

“I really hate the idea,” one seller wrote on a Reddit thread on July 2nd when the original poster on the thread said they found out about the feature through a customer. “We (artists) have enough issues with people taking us seriously, I’m not at all interested in openly haggling over prices. Blech,” the seller wrote.

A seller of handmade goods on Etsy who commented on an EcommerceBytes article in March said they would prefer it if Etsy gave them more flexible pricing options when running a sale. “Right now you can only offer a percentage off and not a specific dollar amount when running a sale. That would be more flexibility than receiving lowball offers.”

A seller tried out the feature in April and found that when she adjusted the price to the amount she and the buyer had agreed upon, Etsy sent the buyer a link with a one-time discount for the item, which would expire in 2 months (it appears from this week’s announcement that Etsy is giving buyers 48 hours to take advantage of the Make an Offer price.)

She shared her experience using the feature in a YouTube video, though keep in mind things may have changed since she tested the feature.

In its July 12th announcement, Etsy said it was making the Make an Offer feature available to “select shops selling in USD currency for now.” It listed four reasons sellers might consider allowing offers:

Clear out stale inventory: Need some shelf space? Allowing offers on older items could help you create room for new inventory.

Encourage shoppers to buy in bulk: Review shoppers’ offers based on the quantity of your items that they’re purchasing.

Make sales you might have missed: We’ve tested this tool with Vintage sellers, and they’ve seen that most accepted offers are purchased in under three hours. Allowing buyers to make offers could help you make the sale quickly!

Test your pricing: Have a unique item that’s hard to price? Find your sweet spot with your shoppers while still setting your maximum discount.

And it described features it was working on to improve the Make an Offer feature:

Select individual listings: We know it’s important to be able to customize your pricing and discounting strategy. Soon you’ll be able to choose individual listings for Make an Offer outside of Suggested Listings, and opt them in and out of Make an Offer as needed.

Custom discount limits: Soon you’ll have more flexibility for choosing your maximum discount.

More optimized buyer experience: We know your time is valuable. If you send the buyer an adjusted price, they have 48 hours to check out at the price, unless the item sells first. We’re working on ways to make sure buyers respond to your adjusted price quickly.

Etsy has expanded the definition of handmade to the point where sellers need only upload designs (sometimes AI generated) to list print-on-demand goods. So it’s not altogether surprising Etsy would launch the kind of features found on commodity marketplaces to appeal to bargain hunters and help sellers improve inventory turnover.