eBay Opens the Vault to Trading Cards Acquired off eBay

Collectors can now submit graded trading cards valued at $250+ from their personal collections directly – regardless of where they were purchased – to the eBay Vault.

The eBay Vault is a service it launched last year in which eBay physically stores trading cards for collectors inside a 31-thousand-square-foot facility. In today’s announcement, eBay said it expanded eligibility for the eBay Vault beyond cards directly purchased on its marketplace – “Collectors, investors and professional sellers can now submit eligible graded cards valued at $250+ directly to eBay’s state-of-the-art facility and digital marketplace.”

eBay also expanded eligibility to graded autograph, relic, and patch cards.

eBay stated: “The new submission service builds upon eBay’s advanced suite of collecting tools and capabilities, including Price Guide, eBay Collection, Image Scan and Authenticity Guarantee, which all support easier and smarter trading card transactions.”

eBay touted the security of the facility and said “all employees who work in the eBay vault undergo C-Suite-level background checks and are experts in working with high-value collectibles.”

eBay also noted its upcoming presence at the National Sports Collectors Convention (July 26-30 booth #761) and at Gen Con (Aug 3-6).

