eBay Gives Sellers Reasons to Use EIS International Shipping

eBay informed sellers this week of several new international shipping regulations, reminding them they were required to comply with the rules. eBay included information about 4 of them and warned, “if not complied with, your item could be held at customs or returned, and you may face fines and other penalties.”

eBay described the regulations as follows:

Harmonized System (HS) Codes will be required for items being exported to the EU. Customs uses HS Codes to properly identify products for duties and tax. Learn more about Harmonized System codes.

European Union rules now require detailed product descriptions.

Increased regulations surrounding HAZMAT goods. Restricted items and hazardous materials aren’t always the same thing. Learn more about restricted items going international.

One of the requirements of the EU Digital Services Act (DSA) is that sellers must offer a minimum of 14-day returns. The DSA also requires sellers to register and they may be responsible for package recycling fees.

eBay said that using its new eBay International Shipping program (EIS) would take the guesswork out of international shipping. “Simply ship to our domestic hub and eBay will take care of everything (including customs and returns) for you.”

eBay’s EIS program replaced the Global Shipping Program it previously offered to sellers, and in doing so, changed its role from agent to principal, as eBay’s Chief Financial Officer explained in March.