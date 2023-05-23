Rewards for Those Who Reported Pandemic Price Gouging

If you were one of the 1,500 New Yorkers who reported price gouging of Lysol products to the state’s Attorney General during the pandemic, expect to receive a $10 reimbursement check.

The New York Attorney General’s office announced on Monday that a wholesale grocery and drug distributor will pay $100,000 to New York, of which $20,000 will be paid in penalties:

“In the early days of the pandemic, the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) received complaints from consumers of abnormally high prices for Lysol products, including Lysol Spray and Lysol Wipes. An OAG investigation found that Quality King, which distributes to retailers, drug stores, and local grocery stores in New York City and Long Island, increased prices of Lysol by more than 50 percent. New York’s price gouging statute prevents companies throughout the supply chain from increasing prices on essential goods and services during emergencies.”

The office said the move was part of the AG’s continued efforts to protect New Yorkers and cited several initiatives, including new rules announced in March that strengthen enforcement of New York’s price gouging law.

The case serves as a reminder to sellers that there are times when principles of supply and demand pricing may not apply. See the full press release on the AG.NY.gov website.