AdultStuffOnly Celebrates 2-Year Anniversary with Seller Promotion

AdultStuffOnly is running a selling promotion to celebrate its 2-year anniversary. The marketplace opened as a result of eBay’s decision to eliminate the “Adult Only” category on its marketplace in 2021.

Regular fees are spelled out on the AdultStuffOnly.com Terms and Conditions page (Adultstuffonly.com/Home/Terms) where it explains insertion fees cost 5 cents (or 15 cents for Good til Cancelled listings) and final value fees are 10%, plus a $1 monthly invoice fee. (You must be 18 years or older to visit the site.)

The anniversary “Penny Listing” sale will take place at the end of May.

The site reports it is approaching 4,000 members and said in its first two years, almost 366,000 items have been listed for sale with gross sales in excess of $3,000,000.

Press release follows:

AdultStuffOnly.com celebrating its 2nd birthday in May!

In May 2021, Ebay announced it would no longer allow most “adult stuff” to be bought and sold. In response, two weeks later, a husband/wife team with 40 years of experience selling adult stuff opened AdultStuffOnly.com.

ASO now has thousands of members from around the world who continue to buy and sell their adult items on this Ebay-like site. Sales are already close to $3 million.

Buyers and sellers must first register on the site. Once approved, thousands of Adult Stuff Only items are available! Content is monitored but if it is legal, it can be bought and sold on AdultStuffOnly.com

To celebrate 2 years in business, ASO will have 2 days of “Penny Listings”! List your item for sale for only 1 penny! This will run from 12 Noon Central Time on 12:00 CST noon on May 28 through 12:00 CST noon on May 30th.