How Online Marketplaces Are Celebrating Small Business Month

May is the month to celebrate small businesses, and three major marketplaces announced contests to show their support – eBay, Amazon, and Etsy – and some lucky sellers will walk away with big prizes.

eBay sellers have a chance of receiving $10,000 as part of the eBay Up & Running grants. eBay will give grants to 50 businesses and will also award them $500 stipends that can be used to purchase refurbished equipment on the eBay marketplace.

The eBay grant program was announced on May 1st, and small-business sellers have until June 9, 2023 to apply for a grant.

Businesses who use Amazon’s B2B platform have a chance of receiving between $15,000 and $25,000 as part of the Amazon Business Small Business Grants program. Ten businesses will receive $15,000 grants; 4 finalists will receive $20,000; and 1 grand prize winner will receive $25,000. All 15 businesses will receive additional prizes as well, including Eeors and Kindle Scribes. To enter, US sellers must be an existing Amazon Business account holder as well as a brand owner of a small sized business with an annual revenue of $1 million or less.

Applications for the grants opened on May 1st and businesses have until May 21st to complete the application. Starting June 15, Amazon Business customers will have a chance to vote for their favorite entrepreneur to receive a grant.

Etsy sellers of both handmade and vintage goods have a chance of winning between $1,500 and $25,000 as part of the Etsy Design Awards (“The Etsies”), explained as follows:

“The Etsy Design Awards (aka The Etsies) is Etsy’s global awards program. Honoring the work of sellers from around the world and across multiple categories, The Etsies celebrate Etsy’s global community of creative entrepreneurs and shines a spotlight on their unique talents. From 150 finalists, one seller will be crowned the Grand Prize Etsy Design Awards Winner, while 15 others will be named Etsy Design Awards Winners in each featured category.

“We’ll also have two additional awards: The Winners’ Choice Etsy Design Award, selected by a panel of past Etsy Design Awards Grand Prize winners, and the People’s Pick Etsy Design Award, determined by a community vote, which will open when the finalists are announced in June.”

Etsy opened submissions on May 11, and sellers can apply through May 26th.

eBay also held its annual DC Fly-in event last week, with eBay CEO Jamie Iannone explaining on social media that a dozen eBay small-business sellers in Washington, DC, shared their stories with their members of Congress to influence policies impacting small businesses. The CEO wrote,, “I’m proud that we can help amplify their voices and support the entrepreneurial spirit.”