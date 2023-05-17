eBay will acquire Certilogo, which lets brands such as clothing manufacturers add “digital product IDs” to their products that allow customers to scan and authenticate the items when buying them new – or secondhand.

Certilogo also provides a “relationship management platform” that provides product information and customer engagement tools that “fundamentally changes how we interact with apparel and accessories,” according to its founder Michele Casucci.

The company explains, “Certilogo’s unique approach unlocks data-driven insights that support traceability, commercial, marketing, brand protection and sustainability strategies.”

eBay’s current “focus category” strategy includes an emphasis on authentication, but what makes the Certilogo acquisition different is that the latter offers its tools directly to brands and manufacturers, which may not be accustomed to seeing eBay as a solution to the problem of counterfeits.

eBay signaled its desire to befriend brands last month when it announced a new program called “Certified by Brand,” explaining it was partnering directly with brands to scale their presence in the secondary market, while providing shoppers access to a wider selection of coveted and collectible luxury goods.

eBay said the Certilogo acquisition further solidifies its marketplace as a trusted destination to shop for pre-loved apparel and fashion, and marks a key investment in the growing pre-loved fashion category. It also provides customers with more confidence as they increasingly make more sustainably conscious purchase choices, it said in Wednesday’s press release.

As Europe advocates for “digital product passports” to help with sustainability, expect to see additional tools for manufacturers that bring transparency to products through their entire life cycle.

eBay Vice President Charis Marquez said in the announcement: “For many years, consumers have turned to eBay as a trusted destination for buying and selling preloved apparel and fashion goods, not only because of the unmatched selection, but because of our commitment to utilizing the latest technology to empower our sellers and buyers. Certilogo’s technology and talented team allows eBay to build on this commitment, establishing eBay as a leader in pre-loved fashion, and offering new ways for consumers to connect and engage with brands.”

eBay has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Certilogo as of May 15, 2023. Closing is subject to satisfaction of customary conditions, including regulatory approvals, and is expected to occur in the third quarter. eBay did not disclose further details in its announcement.

Update 5/17/2023: Here’s what eBay CEO Jamie Iannone said about the acquisition in a social media post: “As the pioneer of recommerce, we’re committed to making the buying and selling of pre-loved goods easier and more accessible on eBay. That’s why I’m excited to share that we entered into an agreement to acquire Certilogo – a company that transforms the experience in pre-loved fashion with cutting-edge AI technology and digital authentication. Together, we’ll help great brands and designers manage the lifecycle of their items and provide customers with important information about their purchases. And we’re continuing to build on our strategy of providing a trusted destination to shop for all your pre-loved fashion items and apparel. Check out Certilogo’s website to learn more about this amazing company.”