USPS Progress Report on 10-Year Plan Addresses Holiday Disruptions and Outlines Priorities for Year 3

Sellers who rely on the Postal Service to ship orders may be interested in the progress report it issued last week on its 10-year Delivering for America (DFA) plan. The report listed the DFA’s accomplishments in the first two years of the program and outlined its priorities for year 3.

The progress report addressed changes the USPS had made to reduce disruptions to holiday mail. “DFA identified critical deficiencies in our legacy network that stymie on-time delivery performance. For example, operational shortcomings that routinely caused disruptions during peak holiday seasons were addressed during the plan’s first two years as we expanded capacity, realigned the transportation network, purchased and deployed automation tools, and invested in the postal workforce.”

According to the USPS press release announcing the progress report, “The Delivering for America plan was published March 23, 2021, to transform the Postal Service from an organization in financial and operational crisis to one that is self-sustaining and high performing.”

It said the DFA plan already demonstrated the path forward is achievable, while much work remains to be done to address the Postal Service’s financial and operational performance.

“We are pleased to report that in its first two years DFA has achieved significant and measurable successes. We are improving service, efficiency and our financial outlook — building a new USPS while continuing to meet our universal service mission to deliver mail and packages six and seven days a week.”

The USPS addressed its plans to open larger, centrally located Sorting and Delivery Centers (S&DCs) “to provide faster and more reliable mail and package delivery over a greater geographic area.” Not everyone is convinced that approach is the right one. The USPS said it had opened six S&DCs and is currently evaluating over 100 new S&DC locations nationwide.

Save the Post Office has reported extensively on the USPS plans to rework its operations, such as the impact of its new approach to S&DCs in this April blog post.

PostCom (the Association for Postal Commerce) reacted to the 33-page report by requesting “additional clarifying data and information from the Postal Service regarding the recent and planned network changes associated with the Postal Service’s Delivering for America strategic plan (“DFA” or “Plan”).”

Yesterday the USPS filed an update on the Delivering for America Plan. We think they left a few things out: https://t.co/SMzPlLoxdB — PostCom (@PostCom2) April 28, 2023

In its filing, PostCom wrote, “As one of the purposes of the DFA is to achieve financial sustainability for the Postal Service, it is critical to understand the cost and revenue projections and data underlying the plan and how those estimates have changed over time to evaluate whether DFA initiatives are achieving their intended outcomes.”

The USPS progress report indicates the Postal Service is moving full speed ahead on its Delivering for America plan, listing 11 priorities for the year ahead:

1) Modernizing Our National Network Region by Region

2) Expediting Local Service Through New S&DCs

3) Electrifying and Deploying Our New Vehicle Fleet

4) Elevating The Employee Experience and Career Pathways

5) Continued Refinement of Our Organization To Become A World Class Logistics and Delivery Service Provider

6) Offering New, Competitive Products and Services For Customers

7) Optimizing our Ground Transportation Network

8) Pursuing CSRS Reform

9) Stabilizing Operations to Improve Service Reliability

10) Positioning USPS as The Greenest Way to Mail and Ship

11) Investing in Modern Technology Solutions for Our Facilities, Customers and Employees

Number 6 is especially relevant to online sellers as it addresses changes to offerings they may use, including Parcel Select, First-Class Package Service, and Priority Mail:

“As we seek to grow revenue, we will continue to streamline our products and services – including the national roll-out of USPS Ground Advantage.

“This new product simplifies our package options for customers by incorporating three products – USPS Retail Ground, Parcel Select Ground, and First-Class Package Services – into one, USPS Ground Advantage. This new product will provide competitive pricing and offer 2-day to 5-day delivery for businesses of all sizes and the American people.

“We will also identify opportunities to upgrade Priority Mail service levels to strengthen our product offering. As we pursue new shipping solutions, we will continue to offer new promotions to encourage innovative and effective uses of mail that enable relevancy.”

You can find the press release with a link to the full report on the USPS newsroom.