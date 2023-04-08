eBay Adds Social Sharing Integration on Seller Hub

eBay sellers can now link their social media accounts to their UK Shops from Seller Hub, according to a post on the eBay UK Seller Announcement board on Thursday, making it easy to share listings on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Pinterest. Some sellers had gained access to the feature in February, including sellers in the US.

One UK reseller, Car Boot Chris, demoed the new feature on his Cookie & The Hayden’s YouTube channel on March 10th (jump ahead to minute 11:00 where he walks through the feature):

In Thursday’s announcement, eBay explained, “You can now link your Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or Pinterest accounts right to your Shopfront and easily manage all of your social platforms on your new Seller Hub Social page.”

And it described the benefits as follows:

With the new Social page, you’re able to:

Drive traffic to your Shopfront through your existing social media accounts

Create custom posts and generate new interest toward your page

Add hashtags and images to showcase your listings, grab buyers’ attention, and spark engagement

Manage posts on all social media platforms right from Seller Hub

Car Boot Chris’s demo shows eBay gives sellers a choice of promoting a listing, a category, or their Store in the post – he chose to promote a listing on Instagram in his demonstration, which shows eBay suggests hashtags presumably based on a listing’s Item Specifics.

You can find the official announcement on the eBay UK Seller Announcement Board – feel free to share in the comments below if and how you promote your eBay or other marketplace listings on social media.

And stay tuned for a likely announcement on the US Seller Announcement board.