eBay sellers can now link their social media accounts to their UK Shops from Seller Hub, according to a post on the eBay UK Seller Announcement board on Thursday, making it easy to share listings on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Pinterest. Some sellers had gained access to the feature in February, including sellers in the US.
One UK reseller, Car Boot Chris, demoed the new feature on his Cookie & The Hayden’s YouTube channel on March 10th (jump ahead to minute 11:00 where he walks through the feature):
In Thursday’s announcement, eBay explained, “You can now link your Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or Pinterest accounts right to your Shopfront and easily manage all of your social platforms on your new Seller Hub Social page.”
And it described the benefits as follows:
With the new Social page, you’re able to:
- Drive traffic to your Shopfront through your existing social media accounts
- Create custom posts and generate new interest toward your page
- Add hashtags and images to showcase your listings, grab buyers’ attention, and spark engagement
- Manage posts on all social media platforms right from Seller Hub
Car Boot Chris’s demo shows eBay gives sellers a choice of promoting a listing, a category, or their Store in the post – he chose to promote a listing on Instagram in his demonstration, which shows eBay suggests hashtags presumably based on a listing’s Item Specifics.
You can find the official announcement on the eBay UK Seller Announcement Board – feel free to share in the comments below if and how you promote your eBay or other marketplace listings on social media.
And stay tuned for a likely announcement on the US Seller Announcement board.
3 thoughts on “eBay Adds Social Sharing Integration on Seller Hub”
If eBay’s going to get me my sales (they have been doing extremely poorly in that area for the past year), then they can take their fees. If I’m going to find customers on my own through my own social media accounts, I will not be doing it through eBay and letting them charge me for finding my own customers. I will do that transaction through PayPal (or, better yet, a postal money order) and will forward the savings on to the buyer.
This is already available in the US under ‘Store’ in the seller hub: https://www.ebay.com/sh/str/social
I’ve used it for the past 2 weeks. Seems to be a good idea to drive traffic to your store. The app allows you to pick up to 4 items from your store to post on social media along with a custom message. You can provide a link to your store in the message text, or a reader can click on any one of your items you choose to display publicly.
Dan
I find customer but Ebay will charge me advertising fee. I find customer and Ebay will steal them to direct to different store advertised on my listing? Are they trying to say they didn’t monopolized advertising on their platform? Doesn’t make sense . Ebay let other advertiszers (to sellers) on you platform to make you competition (in advertising) so you don’t create sick environment where you take advantage of sellers.