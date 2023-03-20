Curious about Offering Amazon Prime on Your Website?

If it’s still hard to wrap your head around the concept of offering Amazon Prime on your website, you can attend a free webinar this week to learn more.

Amazon’s Seller University is hosting the “Buy on Prime” webinar on March 21 at 1 pm Pacific called Learn How to Grow Your Business with Buy with Prime, with the following description:

“Join this session to learn more about the newly launched Buy with Prime feature for direct-to-consumer (DTC) ecommerce stores. This session will provide an overview of the Buy with Prime offerings, how to get started, and best practices to help grow your ecommerce business.”

It will offer the webinar again on March 22 at 1 pm Pacific.

Amazon explained the program in its announcement: “Buy with Prime allows millions of US-based Prime members to shop directly from your direct-to-consumer e-commerce store with the experience they expect from Amazon—including fast shipping, a seamless checkout experience, and free returns on eligible orders. If you use FBA, you can add Buy with Prime to your store within minutes.”

Amazon has said Buy with Prime can boost conversion rates for merchants by an average of 25%. For example, merchants who offer Buy with Prime can display ratings and reviews from Amazon customers on their own online stores.

Amazon launched Buy with Prime last year by invitation and made it widely available to sellers in January 2023.

Links to the webinar registration page is available in the announcement on Seller Central.