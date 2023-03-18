USPS Postmaster General to Field Questions at Town Hall

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy will talk about the USPS Delivering for America plan at a conference in May where he will also participate in a Town Hall meeting.

The Postmaster General will give an address at the opening session at the National Postal Forum on May 22, 2023. In addition to sharing his thoughts about putting the USPS on a positive trajectory, with new opportunities for the mailing and shipping industry, DeJoy will update NPF attendees on the progress to dramatically improve on time delivery, the road to USPS financial sustainability, and the multitude of strategies underway to change and improve the USPS delivery network.

The morning of May 24, the National Postal Forum will host a town hall meeting with Postmaster General DeJoy.

The NPF conference agenda is broken into five tracks: Data, Technology and Visibility; Leadership and Professional Development; Mailing Solutions; Mailing/Shipping Prep and Entry; and Shipping Solutions.

The conference will feature an exhibit hall offering consultations with USPS and industry partners, with over 100 companies exhibiting new equipment, software and special services.

The NPF attracts over 4,000 attendees. This year’s NPF conference takes place in Charlotte, North Carolina on May 21-24, 2023.