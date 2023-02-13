eBay Acquires 3PM Solutions to Help Police Its Sellers

eBay acquired a company to help it police sellers by using monitoring technology to prevent the sale of counterfeit items, unsafe products and illegal goods.

eBay acquired 3PM Shield LLC, also known as 3PM Solutions, whose services it had been using as an external partner. 3PM Solutions’ “advanced AI-based marketplace compliance solutions” would enhance its own “world-class monitoring solutions,” according to eBay.

“We look forward to unlocking additional capabilities as we bring their technologies in-house,” eBay’s Chief Risk Officer Zhi Zhou said. “It is a top priority to help ensure that eBay remains a safe and trusted environment for our global community of sellers and buyers, particularly to prevent counterfeits and unsafe or illegal products.”

“3PM Shield enhances eBay’s ability to address suspicious or harmful seller behavior, and potentially problematic items,” eBay said in Monday’s announcement.

While one might think sellers would be prickly about the news, it might actually be welcomed, as so many have expressed their concern that bad sellers hurt the good sellers. But as with most things related to online marketplaces, the devil is in the execution – how eBay wields the tool will be crucial for sellers.

In 2018, CNBC profiled a tool 3PM had created for consumers called ReconBob. The Google Chrome browser plug-in let shoppers research Amazon sellers before making a purchase. “3PM Solutions developed the tool after spending five years working on software to help manufacturers track their products online,” according to the CNBC article.

eBay did not disclose the terms of the deal (such as how much it paid), which closed on February 9, 2023.