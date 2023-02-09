The Post Office Asks, How Satisfactory Is the USPS Website?

The US Postal Service is running a survey to measure customer satisfaction. The survey pops up when visiting the USPS website that features the following introduction explaining its purpose:

“We’re always looking for ways to improve your experience on USPS.com®. Fill out this quick survey to let us know what you think. We’ll use your feedback to help us design our website and improve our service.”

The survey asked which postal services respondents had recently used, including their local post office, the USPS website, and mail and package delivery – and asked them to rate their overall satisfaction with the USPS.com website.

It also asked survey participants whether their current visit to the site was for personal or business reasons, or both, and asked them to rate how easy it was to navigate the USPS.com website.

Included in the survey was the question, “Which of these answers best describes the MAIN reason you came to the USPS.com website today,” and provided respondents with the following options from which to select:

Purchase stamps, merchandise or shipping supplies

Place a hold mail request

Create a shipping label (Click-N-Ship)

Access Informed Delivery

Track status or delivery of an item

Rent or renew a Post Office Box Online

Look up a Zip Code

Resolve an issue or contact USPS for support

Other, please specify

It provided a field for participants to leave a comment about their recent USPS.com website experience and asked them how likely they were to recommend USPS to a friend or colleague on a scale of 0 to 10.

Does the survey indicate USPS is planning to roll out new design features, as hinted in the survey introduction? Feel free to share your experiences with the USPS website in the comments below, and whether it’s different depending on whether you access the site for personal or business reasons. Are there changes you’d like to see?