eBay to Raise Selling Fees for US Sellers in 2 Weeks

eBay announced today it is raising some fees for US sellers effective February 15, 2023. eBay “final value fees” combine a commission and payment-processing fees, and the company said the maximum increase in any one category would be 0.35%. Some categories will see no change in fees, it noted.

Most categories will see a fee increase from 12.9% to 13.25%. Sellers of books and media will see an increase from 14.6% to 14.95%.

eBay made the announcement on February 1st as part of its 2023 Winter Seller Update.

In more positive fee-related changes, eBay will refund its 30-cent per-order fee (in effect part of its payment-processing take) in more situations where a seller voluntarily refunds a buyer:

“Last year we announced that we’ll give your $0.30 per-order fee back to you when you approve a buyer’s cancellation request before you ship your item. Based on positive feedback we received from sellers, we’re expanding the per-order fee credit when you provide excellent service to the buyer by issuing a full refund. Starting February 15, 2023, when a buyer returns an item for any of the following reasons, we’ll extend the $0.30 credit for returns that you voluntarily refunded.”

eBay will also stop charging for Buy It Now listing upgrade for auction-format listings and for its “Scheduled listing” upgrade.

eBay is also changing how it charges for certain optional upgrade fees – for example, “Bold and Gallery Plus listing upgrade fees will no longer be based on the auction starting price or Buy it Now item price.”

You can find the eBay Seller Update overview on this page.

Changes relating to February 15th fee changes are described on this page.

And eBay opened up an area on its discussion boards devoted to the 2023 Winter Seller Update.

Leave a comment below or visit the EcommerceBytes Blog to see what readers are saying.