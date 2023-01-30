Why the USPS Launched QR Codes on Shipping Labels

The USPS added QR codes to shipping labels to increase their readability. The Postal Service explained that soft packs (think clothing) and irregularly-shaped parcels can end up with unreadable barcodes.

The new “two-dimensional Intelligent Mail matrix barcodes” appear on shipping labels above and below the one-dimensional Intelligent Mail package barcode and contain the same tracking number.

An announcement on USPS Link quoted Jim Bodling, a mail and package visibility information system specialist: “Some packages from mailers — usually clothing, pill bottles and similar items — can result in distortion of label barcodes while being processed on automated equipment.

“The additional two barcodes increase the readability, cut down on rehandling packages, and improve visibility and tracking, resulting in a better customer experience.”

During the first two months of fiscal year 2023 (which began October 1st), over 3.7 million packages were scanned using the new barcodes.

The USPS pointed to a November 22nd post on PostalPro where shippers could obtain more information about the new barcodes.

Source: USPS