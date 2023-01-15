USPS Indoctrinates Workers on ‘Delivering for America’ 10-Year Plan

The US Postal Service sent the latest in a series of postcards to indoctrinate its workforce on the benefits of its Delivering for America 10-year plan. The USPS recently mailed the latest postcard (the fifth in the series) to Postal Service employees’ homes.

In addition to touting its efforts to transform the postal delivery network, the postcard included a QR code directing employees to an online survey to test their knowledge of the Postal Service’s 10-year plan to modernize the organization.

The survey said the organization was gauging employees’ knowledge and awareness of the plan to help further improve efforts to inform them about the plan and related initiatives. “Participation is voluntary and anonymous,” it stated.

In addition to asking if survey participants had heard of the Delivering for America plan, it asked where they received information about it – options include Stand-up Talk; Supervisor or Manager; and Coworkers.

One question, “How will the Postal Service transform Destination Delivery Units to increase efficiency of mail and package delivery,” provided the following options from which to choose:

By ensuring metropolitan areas are served by up to 80 small delivery units

By aggregating operations into larger sorting and delivery centers, where feasible

By investing in renovations to add additional dock spaces to our older destination delivery units, where feasible

By expanding the use of leased spaces in expansive rural areas

The next screen said either “Oops – missed that one” or “Correct!” – depending on the response – and in both cases, provided the following information:

“Much of the current USPS footprint will be aggregated into new, larger Sorting and Delivery Centers with adequate space, additional docks and material handling equipment to operate more efficiently. Where a metropolitan area might today be served by 80 small delivery units, in the future these carrier operations would be served by four or five new, larger purpose-built facilities.”

Another question, “Recent modifications to the pricing structure allow for what type of changes to the price of market-dominant products (e.g., letters and flats),” offered the following answer on the next screen:

“This new pricing authority will allow the price of market-dominant products to increase incrementally and correct pricing imbalances by adjusting prices of various mail categories depending on market and demand. This gives the ability to consider increases in per-unit costs caused by density declines associated with delivering fewer pieces of mail to more addresses.”

Other survey questions included the following:

USPS Connect offers a diverse suite of scalable and customizable solutions to help businesses of all sizes meet growing consumer demand for fast delivery and convenient returns. Which of the four delivery solutions is designed to ‘make expected same-day or next-day deliveries throughout your neighborhood’?

What year will the Postal Service Reform Act’s employee health benefits provisions go into effect?

How will the new footprint of processing and delivery facilities affect the postal transportation model?

The Postal Service will streamline processing to be more efficient, consolidate surface transportation, and improve utilization. This will include the transition of the Network Distribution Centers (NDCs) into new Regional Distribution Centers (RDC) focused on regional acceptance and processing of which of the following product lines?

The DFA Plan modified the First-Class Package Service (FCPS) time-in-transit standards from 2-3 days to 2-5 days, which allows additional transport time for long-distance package deliveries and increases network efficiencies by enabling additional package volume to be transported by which of the following methods?

After taking the survey, participants were taken to a landing page on the USPS website where they could download a copy of the plan.