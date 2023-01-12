USPS Volume Drops in 2022 Holiday Peak Period over Prior Years

The USPS said it accepted 11.7 billion packages and mailpieces between Nov. 26-Dec. 30, 2022. It also reported a 2.5-day average delivery time for mail and packages across its network during that period.

Last year, the USPS reported that between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Eve 2021, it accepted over 13.2 billion letters, cards, flats and packages for delivery, exceeding the 12.7 billion items accepted for delivery during the same timeframe in 2020.

Here’s a look at USPS holiday volume over the past three years:

2020: 12.7 billion

2021: 13.2 billion

2022: 11.7 billion

Unfortunately the USPS does not break out the number of packages it accepts each year.

In a press release on Thursday, the USPS touted its preparation for the holiday season:

“Preparations for the 2022 peak holiday season began two years ago as a part of the Postal Service’s 10-year Delivering for America Plan. These strategic investments and operational improvements included the installation of 249 new package sorting machines across its network since March 2021. These new machines expanded daily package processing capacity to 60 million.

“Additionally, USPS stabilized its permanent workforce by converting more than 100,000 workers to full time roles since the beginning of 2021(with more than 41,000 part time workers converted to full time since January 2022), and successfully hiring an additional 20,000 seasonal employees.”

You can find the full release on the USPS newsroom.