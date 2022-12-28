eBay Demands for Photo IDs Leave Sellers Uncomfortable

Not long ago we received a raft of emails from readers expressing concerns that eBay was requiring them to upload images of their driver’s license.

“eBay is now requiring a photo id along with all of the information I have supplied in the past,” one seller wrote. “I see sellers are leaving in droves. I personally have until January 23 to comply. This was fun until eBay decided they wanted everything but my first born child.” The seller said eBay required them to supply either their passport or their driver’s license.

“We have been selling on eBay for 26 years and today just got notice from them that we need to upload a copy of our passport or driver license to keep selling on eBay,” wrote another reader.

Another example of a seller concerned about the requirement: “eBay is now making me provide them with a picturing Info, credit card, name address phone number. I am being singled out as 20 people I know, none have had this asked of them…they call it the “Federal crimes act” which there is no such thing. I would like to know why and if you have any inside into this.”

Sellers have also expressed their concerns about the photo-ID requirements on industry discussion boards, where they are at times met with little sympathy from colleagues.

“Online activity of any kind is not possible without risk,” one person replied to a seller who expressed their objections in an eBay seller discussion board thread. “Might as well cancel your ISP, cell phone, credit cards etc if risk is a concern.”

Another seller replied that eBay’s 2014 breach “did not seem to be so bad – it was 8 years ago and you still want to mention it,” they said.

While there may not be much sellers – or consumers – can do when companies require them to provide personally identifiable information (PII), people are not wrong to be concerned about the risks of doing so.

The ID Theft Center wrote in 2019 about Facebook’s real-name policy and stated, “When you share your PII with companies or individuals, you increase your risk of identity fraud and theft.”

Last year in a post, “Can Someone Steal Your Identity From Your Driver’s License?” the ID Theft Center wrote, “The best action is to safeguard your driver’s license information. Don’t allow anyone to scan or swipe your license unless they are required to do so by law (buying medicine, airport security check, etc.) or a transaction that requires your age or identity to be verified, such as at a bar or when applying for a job or bank account.”

It’s frustrating that experts advise of the dangers of sharing personally identifiable information, yet many companies say they are required to collect the information from their users.

According to a video eBay published via YouTube, “Verifying your information allows us to comply with know-your-customer obligations, which keeps eBay a trusted marketplace.” It points to a page on the eBay website, eBay.com/verification-help with details.

The recent INFORM Consumers Act puts additional requirements on marketplaces like eBay to verify sellers’ identities.