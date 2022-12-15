Sponsored Link
eBay UK Orders May Not Arrive in Time for Christmas

Ina Steiner
Many items are already showing post-Christmas estimated delivery dates, eBay warned sellers in the UK on Wednesday and suggested they use couriers to fulfill orders – though it didn’t suggest who should pay for the expedited delivery costs.

“By opting to use faster, tracked services, this will enable items to show estimated delivery dates before Christmas, which could help to boost last-minute sales,” eBay told sellers. “Just remember to upload tracking information before the latest estimated delivery date.”

eBay blamed ongoing strike action by members of the CWU at Royal Mail and Parcelforce for the delays.

“We recommend using eBay delivery by Packlink where you can purchase Tracked labels at a discount,” it said. “Or, non-account customers can use Royal Mail Tracked, which has a later last posting date, for the same price as untracked until January.”

Even shipping services whose employees are not striking are bringing forward holiday shipping cutoff dates, eBay said, presumably due to higher volume as shippers seek alternative services.

eBay said it would automatically protect sellers’ performance until December 31, see the full announcement on the eBay UK seller announcement board.

Ina Steiner is co-founder and Editor of EcommerceBytes and has been reporting on ecommerce since 1999. She's a widely cited authority on marketplace selling and is author of "Turn eBay Data Into Dollars" (McGraw-Hill 2006). Her blog was featured in the book, "Blogging Heroes" (Wiley 2008). She is a member of the Online News Association (Sep 2005 - present) and Investigative Reporters and Editors (Mar 2006 - present). Follow her on Twitter at @ecommercebytes and send news tips to ina@ecommercebytes.com. See disclosure at EcommerceBytes.com/disclosure/.

