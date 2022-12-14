eBay Says Carriers Are Managing Peak Shipping Volumes

eBay informed sellers the major shipping carriers are doing a good job of managing peak volumes and is giving Saturday shippers a Christmas Eve break.

eBay told sellers that shipping carrier networks are mostly in good shape and said they are effectively managing peak volumes, though it has seen some minor delays. “We expect to see good performance for the balance of the year,” it wrote in a post on the Seller Announcement board on Wednesday.

eBay informed sellers it would adjust delivery-date estimates as necessary based on this week’s severe storms, which it is monitoring. It advised them not to adjust their handling time to account for delays – “we’ll do that for you,” eBay said.

eBay also said it’s giving sellers an extra day on December 24 to ship for those who have Saturdays set as a working day in their shipping preferences since some USPS locations may have reduced holiday hours that day.

It also noted that it gives sellers credit for on-time shipping if there is an acceptance scan within the seller’s stated handling time – and it provided a review of holiday shipping cutoff dates from USPS, UPS, and FedEx in Wednesday’s announcement.