eBay Sparks Nostalgia with Holiday Hustle Sweepstakes for Sellers

eBay is giving away a $200 eBay gift card to eight lucky sellers as part of its eBay Holiday Hustle Sweepstakes. All that’s required of sellers to enter for a chance to win is to share on Facebook information about their eBay experiences.

eBay is publishing a post on 8 different (and not necessarily consecutive) days in the runup to Christmas. On the first day, December 10, eBay asked sellers, “What’s the story behind your store name?” – which garnered 201 comments. Sellers shared their stories – some of them heartfelt, others clever or catchy.

Many of the sellers responding on the posts were longtime sellers, some going all the way back to the 1990s. But one seller only started selling 2 and a half months ago, sharing the special inspiration for her shop name: “My store is named “The Squirrel’s Cache”. After my brother-in-law died of COVID, my sister had to downsize…but she agreed to let me try to sell some of the items (that’s the “Cache”).” But the poster quipped about the challenge of becoming a seller (“It made me nuts trying to develop a plan. My husband said I was getting squirrelly”) and said she had learned a lot.

The second day of the holiday sweepstakes fell on December 13. Sellers had to respond on a Facebook post with an answer to the question: “What was the first item you sold on eBay?” It garnered over 140 comments within the first 7 hours of the post going live, with people recalling not only the first item they sold, but often describing the circumstances surrounding their first eBay sale.

There will be 6 more sweepstakes: December 14, 16, 18, 19, 21, and 23. Be sure to read the official sweepstakes rules for details and restrictions.