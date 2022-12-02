PayPal Runs $5K SleighPal Holiday Promotion on Social Media

PayPal is giving away $5,000 in a holiday promotion on social media over the course of four days this month. The SleighPal Giveaway encourages people to promote PayPal via Instagram and Twitter for a chance to win.

The promotion runs on four different days in the runup to Christmas: December 1, 7, 14, and 20th.

To participate, people must be following PayPal on the social platforms. On the dates of the promotion, they must “like” the post announcing the giveaway and send a direct message to PayPal with the address associated with their PayPal account and the hashtag #SleighPalGiveaway.

People can enter one time per entry period, the terms are available on PR Newswire’s Mediaroom.com website (be sure to read all the details).

The first entry period (December 1st) is over, and some happy winners posted their thanks.

Thank you so much @PayPal I couldn’t believe I won!! Can’t say ‘Thank You’ enough. Made my week!!! #ItPaysToPayWithPayPal pic.twitter.com/zlU5EIxeYx — Rita Flores (@Rita_Flores8379) December 2, 2022