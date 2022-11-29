Shopify and BigCommerce Thanksgiving Holiday-Weekend Sales Report

Shopify and BigCommerce reported on sales trends over the 2022 Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Both companies provide a platform for sellers to operate their own online stores, so their reports may give greater insight into how smaller merchants performed compared to the largest big-box chainstores.

BigCommerce noted that its merchants began seeing sales spikes in October, and reported Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday numbers, as follows.

BigCommerce worldwide Thanksgiving Day data (Thursday, November 24, 2022 vs. November 25, 2021):

GMV rose just over 23% year-over-year.

Total orders were up slightly more than 22% year-over-year.

The average order value (AOV) was nearly 1% higher year-over-year.

BigCommerce worldwide Black Friday data (Friday, November 25, 2022 vs. November 26, 2021):

GMV rose almost 31% year-over-year.

Total orders were up 25% year-over-year.

The average order value was 4.5% higher year-over-year.

BigCommerce said the data represents information from thousands of small, mid-sized and enterprise retailers selling on the BigCommerce platform.

Shopify Black Friday – Cyber Monday Data

Shopify reported a 19% increase in worldwide sales during the Black Friday Cyber Monday holiday period (November 24th 11:00 UTC to November 29th 08:00 UTC).

Shopify GMV for the 2022 Black Friday Cyber Monday holiday was $7.5 billion compared to $6.3 last year.

Over 52 million consumers made a purchase from a Shopify merchant over the weekend (up from 47 million from last year).

The average cart price was $102.10 worldwide (compared to $113.70 in the US).

In the US, 73% of sales were made on mobile devices and 27% on desktop.

Shopify said the data represented online and offline sales made by Shopify’s global merchants.

Sales growth numbers from BigCommerce and Shopify don’t account for the change in the number of merchants a platform may have this year compared to last year. The numbers are not adjusted for inflation.