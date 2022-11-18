eBay By the Numbers: Luxury Goods and Motors

Sales of styles like the Balenciaga Le Cagole and Chanel 22 are up triple-digits on eBay year-over-year in the US and Canada in 2022. That’s just one of the statistics eBay released this week as it works to draw attention to a small number of focus categories – and works to attract what it calls “high value” buyers.

Luxury on eBay – By the Numbers

In a press release on Wednesday publicizing an appraisal pop-up event in New York City this week, eBay revealed the following statistics:

Watches

In 2021, eight watches were purchased on eBay in the US every minute.

The most sold watch brands in 2022 are Hamilton, Omega, Seiko, Tag Heuer, and Tissot in the US and Canada.

Sales for trending styles like the Omega Speedmaster and Rolex Oyster Perpetual Explorer are up triple digits YoY in the US and Canada in 2022.

Handbags

In 2021, a handbag was purchased on eBay in the US and Canada every 13 seconds.

Chanel, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, and Prada are 2022’s top selling handbag brands in the US and Canada.

Sales of styles like the Balenciaga Le Cagole and Chanel 22 are up triple-digits YoY in the US and Canada in 2022.

Jewelry

In 2021, eBay sold eight fine jewelry items in the US and Canada every minute.

Cartier, David Yurman, Gucci, Swarovski, and Tiffany & Co are 2022’s top selling brands in the US and Canada.

Sales of the Chanel Coco Crush Ring, David Yurman Cable Spira Bracelet, Gucci Interlocking G Bracelet, and Mikimoto Cultured Pearl Bracelet are up triple digits YoY in 2022 in the US and Canada.

eBay Motors – By the Numbers

In a press release on Thursday publicizing its attendance at the LA Auto Show and a companion auction, eBay revealed the following statistics:

eBay Motors Parts & Accessories generate over $10B in annual GMV

One out of every three global eBay shoppers buys parts and accessories

YoY P&A sales surged in Q3 of this year, including common DIY and do-it-for-me items:

Parking assistance parts saw triple-digit growth

Sales for cruise control components, wiring harnesses, transmission rebuild kits, engine computers, and brake discs saw double-digit growth.

Want more statistics about eBay? It publishes Fast Facts on its Investor Relations, showing figures such as sales, revenue, and number of active buyers worldwide as of the last quarter.

Of interest to sellers wondering how much revenue eBay generates from advertising: eBay’s Fast Facts shows it generated $249 million in first-party advertising in the third quarter – which includes Promoted Listings products and first-party display advertisements.