Submit an Etsy Listing for Critique by Inhouse Experts

Etsy will be devoting next week to helping sellers learn how to improve their listings by offering critiques of real-life listings. Sellers can voluntarily submit one of their listings on Monday to be considered for critiques, which will be going on Tuesday through Friday.

Etsy employees will share tips on how to optimize listings to get better placement in search results on both Etsy and on Google.

“This will be the biggest EtSEO event we’ve ever hosted,” Etsy wrote in its announcement for sellers. “In addition to holiday listing critiques from Etsy staff here in the Forums, we’ll share SEO tips on our Etsy Success social media channels, host live listing critiques on Instagram, and Etsy experts will lead deep-dive virtual workshops in our Seller Events space.”

Sellers who want search optimization feedback on one of their listings should respond to a thread Etsy will post on Monday with a link to the listing they want critiqued. “You can only share one listing from your shop, so choose wisely. The thread will be open for 24 hours, from 9:00am ET on Monday, October 31 to 9:00am ET on Tuesday, November 1, so be sure to log on and share your listing that day.”

On Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday of that week, Etsy staff will review selected listings and offer personalized tips focused on keywords, photography, and tips for boosting the listing’s conversion rate.

Sellers can learn by watching critiques of other sellers’ listings even if they don’t submit one of their own for consideration. You can learn more on the Etsy Announcement board.