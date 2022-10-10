Sponsored Link
Etsy Provides Resources to Sellers on Creating Safer Children’s Products

Ina Steiner
Etsy
Etsy has partnered with a nonprofit organization focused on the safety of children’s products to help inform sellers on the topic.

Etsy will make Kids in Danger (KID)’s video course available to sellers, which is designed specifically for small business owners. The course offers lessons that go in-depth on designing and creating products for children. The course takes about three hours to complete, but sellers can go at their own pace.

Etsy also put together a guide offering “Best Practices for Safe and Compliant Products.” The marketplace said, “We’ve put the information and resources you need to better understand safe product design and comply with applicable regulations in one place. Our guide covers many kinds of products and is organized to help you find the articles that are most relevant to the products you sell.”

Etsy will run a live Q&A session with an expert from KID on October 13 to answer top questions from Esy sellers about designing safer children’s products.

Read all the details on the Etsy Seller Announcement board post, ” New resources for Etsy shop owners: Creating safer children’s products.”

Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner
