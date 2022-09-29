Facebook Marketplace Cracks Down on Cars and Rental Listings

Facebook will no longer allow listings for cars and real estate/rental listings using a Facebook Business Page, though it will allow individuals to create person-to-person listings on Marketplace. Instead, it’s pushing businesses to use advertising solutions.

In an email this week, Facebook explained:

“Starting on January 30, 2023, Meta will no longer support the ability for sellers to create vehicle & real estate / rentals listings using a Facebook business Page, along with the Vehicles Tab and Manage Inventory tab in markets where this feature is currently available.

“The free person-to-person listings for vehicle & real estate / rentals listings will still be available on Marketplace. Your ability to reach audiences via ads is also not changing. We are simply changing how inventory may be displayed in the future.”

Buyers discussed the change in policy on this Reddit thread. Many said they were thrilled with the news because they complained people listed cars for $1 to show up in search, without ever intending to sell the vehicles for such a low price.

At the end of January, sellers will have to use solutions specifically created for car dealers and real estate businesses.

“For auto businesses, we continue to invest in innovative solutions to deliver on the automotive sector’s needs in the future,” Facebook explained. “You can learn more about strategies and solutions for dealers on Facebook/Meta in our new Dealer Marketing Hub.”

Facebook directed dealers to use its Automotive inventory ads (AIA).

Facebook also said, “For real estate businesses, people on Marketplace can continue to create real estate / rental listings from their personal profile.” And it linked to a page with more information about Facebook for Real Estate businesses.

All existing listings that businesses posted with their Facebook business Pages will be deleted after January 30, 2023. See more information on this help page.