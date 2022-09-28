Sponsored Link
Etsy Raises Payment Fees on Its Reverb Marketplace

Ina Steiner
Etsy is increasing fees for sellers who sell through its online marketplace Reverb. Instead of paying the current rate of 2.7% + 25 cents per transaction, sellers will pay 3.19% plus 49 cents per transaction.

On a $25 sale (the full order amount, including shipping and taxes), it’s a fee increase of 38%.

On a $50 sale, it’s a fee increase of 31%.

Reverb noted that rates for “Preferred Sellers” will increase from 2.5% plus 25 cents to 2.99% plus 49 cents per transaction.

Reverb notified sellers by email on Tuesday evening and provided the following reason for the fee increase: “Credit card companies have increased the fees they charge Reverb. While we’ve kept our payment processing fee the same for the past 10 years, it’s become increasingly more expensive to process payments.”

Reverb will roll out the higher fees on October 27, 2022, see the Reverb help pages for details.

Ina Steiner
