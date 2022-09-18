Do You Have Feedback for Etsy’s New Chief Product Officer?

Etsy shifted some top executives around over the summer, and its new Chief Product Officer Nick Daniel introduced himself to Etsy customers in a blog post on Wednesday.

Nick Daniel took on the new chief product officer role in July after Etsy promoted his predecessor, Kruti Patel Goyal, to the position of CEO at its Depop subsidiary, which it acquired for $1.6 billion last year in a primarily cash deal.

Interestingly, eBay also has a new Chief Product Officer, Eddie Garcia, who rejoined the company from Facebook in April and replaced Pete Thompson who left eBay in the spring.

Etsy’s Daniel wrote on the corporate blog last week, “I’ve been at Etsy since 2014, working with my team to build a world class selling platform tailored to meet the needs of small business owners just like you.” He said he was excited to continue to build on the momentum Goyal had created.

“As Chief Product Officer, I make sure Etsy’s product development and engineering teams are working toward the right goals to create the most value for our customers—you! These teams build the tools and experiences you use every day: Shop Manager, Shop Stats, Explore, and more. And your feedback helps us make them even better.

“So far this year, we’ve made multiple improvements to our platform based on your feedback. We updated the Star Seller program to address key pain points and made the program more achievable for sellers who offer excellent customer service. We introduced a brand new Etsy Seller App to make it easier to manage your shop on the go. And with our new Purchase Protection program, we’ll step in to help if something unexpected happens with an eligible order, so you can continue to sell confidently.

“In my eight years at Etsy, I’ve seen just how special this community is and helping you all succeed is my top priority. I look forward to continuing to work with everyone to make Etsy the best place to run a creative business. I’m excited for the future and hope you are too. “

Daniel’s post on the Etsy blog does not appear to be accepting comments – if you have something you’d like to bring to his attention about the Etsy platform and seller tools, share your comments below.