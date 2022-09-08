Etsy to Run New Holiday TV Commercial and Is Redesigning Seller Handbook

Etsy CEO Josh Silverman spoke to about 80,000 sellers during the company’s EtsyUp: Holiday Edition virtual event on Thursday where he told attendees he was working to level the playing field for sellers.

The EtsyUp event was focused on providing sellers with tips and advice on how to prepare for the busy holiday-shopping season and how to get their shops discovered.

Silverman told sellers Etsy had prepared a new fall marketing campaign (expected to debut in November). “Throughout the holiday season, we’ll be running TV and brand marketing campaigns so that we’re top of mind when buyers are shopping for their loved ones.”

Silverman also announced the company is redesigning the Etsy Seller Handbook, which is a gateway to its community of spaces, events, upcoming feature opportunities, and the Help Center. “It’s important for you to be able to find what you need, when you need it,” he said. A new homepage will launch in the coming weeks, and Etsy will roll out even more updates in the months ahead.

“In a world of ecommerce giants, it’s never been harder for small businesses to compete and stand out. That’s where Etsy comes in. We’re working tirelessly to level the playing field for creative entrepreneurs like you,” he said.

You can read the CEO’s blog post and learn more about the EtsyUp sessions on EtsyUp.com, and you can watch the following roundup of the sessions via YouTube.