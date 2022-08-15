eBay Cuts Out the Middleman with New Funko Collection

In what could be the beginning of a new trend, eBay is promoting an exclusive line of collectibles from Funko, removing sellers from the equation. What’s remarkable about eBay promoting the direct-from-brand collection is the fact that eBay is an investor in Funko.

In May, eBay disclosed it was part of a consortium of investors, writing, “As part of this investment, Funko and eBay are entering into a commercial agreement under which eBay will become the preferred secondary marketplace for Funko and the companies will also partner on creating exclusive product releases.” eBay said at the time that growing the Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) business was a priority for Funko.

Listings for the exclusive-to-eBay Funko products that launched on Monday have an advantage over other listings by displaying the following message: “Shop with confidence: “Direct from Funko – Item sold directly by the brand.”” Despite eBay’s vote of confidence, the “Funko Official” account shows a less than ideal feedback rating of 94.4% positive after selling over 1,200 items.

Collectors reacted to the launch of Monday’s collection on several threads on Twitter.

eBay’s direct-from-brand collaboration means sellers must compete with eBay-endorsed brands selling direct, but eBay’s Chief Business and Strategy Officer Stefanie Jay said in May that the investment and partnership with Funko “would make eBay the preferred resale marketplace for Funko fans around the world and give customers new and exclusive products.”