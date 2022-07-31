USPS Runs DMV Pilot Program to Boost Revenue

Driven to boost revenue, the USPS is running a pilot program to rent space to the California Department of Motor Vehicles for self-service kiosks in Post Office lobbies.

The Postal Service recently extended the pilot program that began last fall, and it will now continue through October 2022.

Customers at select California Post Offices can use the kiosks to perform DMV transactions including renewing vehicle registration and requesting replacement registration cards or stickers.

The self-service kiosks are located in participating Post Offices in San Francisco, Sacramento, Rancho Cordova, Paradise, Oakland and Los Angeles.

In an update earlier this month, the USPS said over 4,900 transactions had been completed on the kiosks, which the Postal Service promotes through Informed Delivery and social media.

Kaitlyn Alves, a USPS digital business financial evaluation specialist, said the Postal Service is looking to identify additional opportunities. “We are also exploring other ways we can work with California or other state governments,” she said. “That has always been the goal. Not only to provide additional revenue for the Postal Service, but also to leverage the postal infrastructure to help those communities that are underserved.”

Alves said the program also complements the Postal Service’s goal of becoming a leading “storefront” for government services for the public, consistent with the agency’s 10-year Delivering for America plan.

According to a fact sheet on its website, the USPS said it operates over 34,000 retail locations, receives over 12 million daily visits on usps.com, and delivers to 150.4 million residences and 12.8 million businesses at least 6 days a week.